Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

