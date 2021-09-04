Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 110.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 294,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.