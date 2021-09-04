Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $320.19 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

