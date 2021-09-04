Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,773,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $310.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

