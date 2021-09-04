Sei Investments Co. Has $21.28 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Colfax worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $48.59 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

