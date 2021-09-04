Sei Investments Co. Has $23.50 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $365.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.