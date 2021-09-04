Sei Investments Co. Has $26.38 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 71.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

