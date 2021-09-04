Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 640,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
