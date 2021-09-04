Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 640,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

