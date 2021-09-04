Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading Down 1.1%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.07. Approximately 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

