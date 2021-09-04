Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 15.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.97. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

