Sfmg LLC Invests $218,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,085. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.