Sfmg LLC Purchases 253 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.8% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.