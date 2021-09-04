Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 613.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 33,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.