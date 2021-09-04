Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.