Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 192.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 128,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

GRWG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.80. 807,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

