Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

