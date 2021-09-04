Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

