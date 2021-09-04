Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.53. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile
