Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.53. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.