Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases By 12.7%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.