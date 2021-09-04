Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expands By 14.0%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BRP opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.32.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

