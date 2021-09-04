Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expands By 14.0%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BRP opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.32.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
