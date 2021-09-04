Short Interest in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Declines By 11.9%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 981,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

