Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Drops By 12.9%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

