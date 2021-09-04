Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 11.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

NYSE:FLC opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

