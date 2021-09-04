Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Decreases By 12.8%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 953.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHMEF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. goeasy has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

