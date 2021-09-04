Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Expands By 13.2%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $194.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08.

Get Investors Title alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Investors Title by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Investors Title by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Title by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.