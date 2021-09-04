Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Expands By 13.2%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of ITIC stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $194.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
