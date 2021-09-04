Short Interest in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Drops By 13.7%

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.