Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Drops By 13.2%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ParkerVision stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.