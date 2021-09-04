Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Drops By 13.2%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ParkerVision stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
ParkerVision Company Profile
