Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Decreases By 13.2%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 265,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after acquiring an additional 652,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

