Short Interest in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Rises By 13.0%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

