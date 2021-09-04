Short Interest in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Drops By 12.5%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WVS Financial stock. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of WVS Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVS Financial stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

