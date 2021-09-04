Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Increases By 14.4%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

