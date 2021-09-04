Short Interest in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Increases By 12.9%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

