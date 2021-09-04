Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

