SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SIG Combibloc Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBGF opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

