Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SSD opened at $113.06 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

