SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $50,435.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00127599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00177425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00807564 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

