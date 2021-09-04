Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $125.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.05 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.