Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SOHO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

