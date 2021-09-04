Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 360,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.