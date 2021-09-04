Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,267,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

