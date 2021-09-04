Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 20,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

