Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.44.

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

