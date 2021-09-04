SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 157,271 shares.The stock last traded at $113.57 and had previously closed at $113.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

