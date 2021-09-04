SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $171.06. 8,353,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

