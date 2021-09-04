SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $129.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

