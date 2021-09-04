Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 190,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,596. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

