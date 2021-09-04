Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire Sells 2,000 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

