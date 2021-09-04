Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

