Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,979. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

