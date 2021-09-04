Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 914,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 541,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

